VIRAL: Trailer of Hollywood film Uncharted starring Tom Holland released

The trailer of the Hollywood film Uncharted that sees Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland is going viral.

The plot of Uncharted, slated to release on February 18, is based on the games of the same name. The action-adventure film will show how the protagonist Ethan Drake met and befriended Victor Sullivan.

The race for the greatest treasure is on… if they can survive each other first. Watch the trailer for #UnchartedMovie, exclusively in movie theaters February 18. pic.twitter.com/0FNI12ER6b — Uncharted (@unchartedmovie) December 23, 2021

Tom Holland, who has found tremendous fame due to his performance in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man trilogy, will play the role of Ethan Drake whereas Mark Wahlberg will be seen as Victor Sullivan.

Desperado star Antonio Banderas along with Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Ali, Patricia Meeden and Sarah Petrick are part of the cast as well.

The project is directed by Ruben Fleischer while it is co-written by Art Marcum, Matt Halloway and Rafe Judkins.

Here’s how social media users reacted to the trailer. It met with mixed reviews with fans sharing their opinions.

Tom holland looks so young for Nathan drake — Mahan (@MahanHimself) December 23, 2021

Don’t care what anybody says it looks like a fun movie to watch. The complaining about this movie is mind blowing like just deal with it. Yes, Tom doesn’t fit the role including Mark as Sully but let’s appreciate this for once — Kam80Joker (@Oliver98323036) December 23, 2021

