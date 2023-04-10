Trailer of Salman Khan’s film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ released

The official trailer of the Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s highly anticipated film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘ has been released.

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘ is about a man refusing to marry since he believes it may create disharmony in his big family.

His brothers, who’ve already found partners, come together to find a match for him.

Salman Khan was called ‘Bhai Jaan’ in the trailer whereas female lead Pooja Hegde is seen as the sister of a gangster.

The cast of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘ also features late actor Satish Kaushik, Bhumika Chawla and Palak Tiwari.

Boxer Vijender Singh, who won the bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, along with South Indian sensation Ram Charan will be seen in the film.

Farhad Samji has directed the film. Sushila Charak and Sajid Nadiadwala are the co-producers. Himesh Reshammiya, Ravi Basrur, Devi Sri Prasad, Sajid-Wajid, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Sukhbir have composed the music.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘ is scheduled to release on April 21, 2023.

