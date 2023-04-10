Monday, April 10, 2023
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Trailer of Salman Khan’s film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ released

test

The official trailer of the Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s highly anticipated film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘ has been released.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is about a man refusing to marry since he believes it may create disharmony in his big family. 

His brothers, who’ve already found partners, come together to find a match for him.

Salman Khan was called ‘Bhai Jaan’ in the trailer whereas female lead Pooja Hegde is seen as the sister of a gangster.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The cast of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘ also features late actor Satish Kaushik, Bhumika Chawla and Palak Tiwari.

Boxer Vijender Singh, who won the bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, along with South Indian sensation Ram Charan will be seen in the film.

Related – Salman Khan’s looks from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘ unveiled 

Farhad Samji has directed the film. Sushila Charak and Sajid Nadiadwala are the co-producers. Himesh Reshammiya, Ravi Basrur, Devi Sri Prasad, Sajid-Wajid, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Sukhbir have composed the music. 

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘ is scheduled to release on April 21, 2023.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.