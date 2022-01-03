Monday, January 3, 2022
VIRAL: Train driver heroically stops man from suicide!

The social media users heaped praise on a train driver whose video of saving a man from committing suicide on a railway track is going viral.

An Indian news agency reported that the man walked onto the railway track in Mumbai and laid down on it after seeing the train coming towards him.

The train driver realized the situation and applied the emergency brake for saving the man. The vehicle came to a halt a few feet away from the suicidal person.

The railway police took notice of the incident and came to to the spot to take the man away from the railway tracks.

The Ministry of Railways shared the heartwarming video on its Twitter account.

“Commendable work done by the motorman: At Shivdi station in Mumbai, the motorman saw a person lying on the track, he saved the life of the person by applying emergency brake with promptness and understanding,” the tweet read.

Here’s how social media users reacted to the situation.

It is not the first time that train drivers have shown the quick presence of mind to save people from dangerous consequences.

An elderly Indian man, who was trying to cross a railway track, would have been killed by coming under the train if its driver had not applied the emergency brake.

