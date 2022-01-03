VIRAL: Train driver heroically stops man from suicide!

The social media users heaped praise on a train driver whose video of saving a man from committing suicide on a railway track is going viral.

An Indian news agency reported that the man walked onto the railway track in Mumbai and laid down on it after seeing the train coming towards him.

The train driver realized the situation and applied the emergency brake for saving the man. The vehicle came to a halt a few feet away from the suicidal person.

The railway police took notice of the incident and came to to the spot to take the man away from the railway tracks.

The Ministry of Railways shared the heartwarming video on its Twitter account.

मोटरमैन द्वारा किया गया सराहनीय कार्य : मुंबई के शिवड़ी स्टेशन पर मोटरमैन ने देखा कि एक व्यक्ति ट्रैक पर लेटा है उन्होंने तत्परता एवं सूझबूझ से इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लगाकर व्यक्ति की जान बचाई। आपकी जान कीमती है, घर पर कोई आपका इंतजार कर रहा है। pic.twitter.com/OcgE6masLl — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 2, 2022

“Commendable work done by the motorman: At Shivdi station in Mumbai, the motorman saw a person lying on the track, he saved the life of the person by applying emergency brake with promptness and understanding,” the tweet read.

Here’s how social media users reacted to the situation.

Again no mention of name of that motorman. Please mention the names of the heroes. They deserve that. Fame is the fragrance of heroic deeds. — Santosh Verulkar (@VerulkarSantosh) January 2, 2022

God bless the Engineer driving this train! What a save indeed. It clearly shows the professional training imparted to their employees by Indian railways. Happy ending!! — INDRANEEL CHANDRA (@INDRANEELCHAND1) January 3, 2022

The driver needs to be thanked.

Anyway, it reflects the philosophy of the Railways to give importance to LIFE rather than RULES.

Hats off to you all — CA. Allama Prabhu M.S. (@AllamaPrabhuCA) January 2, 2022

It is not the first time that train drivers have shown the quick presence of mind to save people from dangerous consequences.

An elderly Indian man, who was trying to cross a railway track, would have been killed by coming under the train if its driver had not applied the emergency brake.

