VIRAL: Train video surprises social media users

Social media users were surprised after a video of a rail car rolling roughly 16 miles after separating itself from a railroad train in the United States went viral.

The viral video was shared by the Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt on Twitter.

“So this happened yesterday west of Wall Walla Washington,” he tweeted. “Nobody hurt.”

So this happened yesterday west of Wall Walla Washington. Nobody hurt… pic.twitter.com/jtG2IYo00k — Joe Klundt (@joe51436421) January 26, 2022

A foreign news agency reported that the rail car separated itself from the train in the Walla Walla County in Washington state. It kept going for approximately 16 miles before coming to a halt at Touchet.

The car’s speed reached 50 mph at one point. The rail car began to slow down after began climbing up a hill.

Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt, speaking about the incident, said the rail car began slowing down after a person applied the brakes. He added that there were no injuries.

The authorities managed to able to clear the tracks after it stopped.

