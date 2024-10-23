Tuba Anwar labels herself ‘princess’

Showbiz starlet Syeda Tuba Anwar labelled herself a ‘princess’ as she shared new vacation pictures on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday night, Tuba Anwar posted a couple of new pictures, from what looked like a vacation to the northern areas.

“I’m a VIP: very important princess,” wrote the ‘Baby Baji Ki Bahuwain’ actor in the caption of the two-picture gallery, and the Punjabi song ‘Aa Chaliye’ in the post. The easy, off-duty vacation look of the fashionista screamed comfort as she opted for a denim-on-denim outfit in contrasting colours, and paired it with a simple white tee and matching shoes, completing the fuss-free look with braided hair.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the now-viral post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tuba Anwar is currently being seen in the sequel of her last year’s blockbuster serial, titled ‘Baby Baji Ki Bahuwain’. She returned to reprise her character of Farhat in the star-studded play, featuring the likes of Saud Qasmi, Javeria Saud, Munawar Saeed, Samina Ahmed, Asma Abbas, Hasan Ahmed, Sunita Marshall, Junaid Jamshaid, Fazal Hussain, Rimha Ahmed, Faiza Khan, Afzal Khan and Madiha Iftikhar among others.

The Tehseen Khan directorial, written by Saqib Ali Rana, airs daily at 7 p.m., only on ARY Digital.