WATCH: Police officer causes laughter riot during inspection

A hilarious video of an Indian police officer failing to load his rifle during a surprise inspection is going viral on social media.

The hilarious moment happened during a surprise inspection at Khalilabad police station in Sant Kabir Nagar district in India’s Uttar Pradesh state.

The hilarious video showed DIG R.K. Bharadwaj testing cops on how to fire the weapons. A police officer did not know how to fire the weapon and the clip showed him putting the ammunition through the gun’s barrel.

The DIG and his fellow officers laughed at him for his blunder.

During surprise inspection of DIG RK Bhardwaj to check preparedness of the police in UP’s Sant Kabir Nagar, a video of a sub-inspector putting cartridge from the opening of the barrel of an anti riot gun which uses rubber bullets has surfaced. pic.twitter.com/ZphxzBzUH2 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 27, 2022

It is not the first time that the Uttar Pradesh Police have made the news for bizarre reasons. A video of SHO Manoj Kumar shouting ‘Maaro Maaro, Ghero Ghero, Thain Thain’ for imitating gunshots and scaring criminals away after his gun got jammed went viral.

His bizarre technique paid off with one of the criminals was arrested in the encounter.

The police officer got trolled but the department lauded his “act of bravery”. Sambhal SP Yamuna Prasad, in a letter, appreciated Manoj for staying undeterred and scaring the goons away with his voice.

