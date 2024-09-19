Usha Uthup’s rendition of Adele’s ‘Skyfall’ takes internet by storm – Watch

Indian music veteran Usha Uthup has social media on fire with her version of English singer Adele’s Oscar-winning song ‘Skyfall’.

Groundbreaking Indian singer Usha Uthup, who pioneered her unique brand of Indian pop in the 1970s, has fans across the globe in musical heaven, as she recreated her rendition of Adele’s ‘Skyfall’, at a Kolkata event ‘Kinare Dariya’, at The Denmark Tavern hotel, which she originally covered back in 2013, the year following song’s release.

In the video, shared by a music page on Instagram, Uthup, 76, is seen dressed up in her signature saree style, with flowers in her hair, as she sang the track, with her own magical spin to the iconic song, leaving music fans mesmerized.

The video has been viral on the social site, with over 12 million views on the original post, and netizens can’t stop praising the versatile legend for her rendition.

“Whatever she covers, it becomes her song,” wrote a social user, while, another added, “Queen of our desi pop can do this too.”

“Usha Uthup can easily sing skyfall but Adele would never be able to sing Darling aankhon se aankhein chaar karne do,” one more more compared.

“She has a superb aura,” a fourth remarked, while someone complimented her saying, “Adele is great but she is the GOAT.”