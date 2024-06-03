Singer bitten by bat during live act, video goes viral

Ex-Gossip Girl star and singer Taylor Momsen was bitten by a bat while performing The Pretty Reckless’ song Witches Burn in Sevilla, Spain.

Momsen uploaded the video of the bat flying and landing on her leg during the live performance.

“So…ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT…in Sevilla Wednesday during “Witches Burn” of all songs… a BAT flew onto me and clung to my leg,” she wrote on Instagram.

The viral video showed Taylor Momsen performing as she appeared unaware of the bat on the side of her short slip dress.

Audience’s screams are heard in the background in an attempt to point to the bat.

In the video, Momsen is heard saying, “I must really be a witch.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Momsen (@taylormomsen)

In the caption of her post, she said, “He was cute, but yes he bit me…so rabies shots for the next two weeks. thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me #batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning…more footage to come…that’s one for the books!!!! @acdc #pwrup #BATGIRL.”

Read more: VIRAL: Arijit Singh clips nails on stage during performance

The Pretty Reckless band is touring the country as the opening act for AC/DC’s summer tour, titled Power Up.

The Power Up tour will run through August, hitting the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and Switzerland before arriving in London and will then move on to Europe.

Taylor Momsen made her music debut in 2009 as the lead singer of The Pretty Reckless.

She is also known for her role in the CW series Gossip Girl in which she played the role of Jenny Humphrey from 2007 to 2010.