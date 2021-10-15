Man finds one of world’s most venomous spiders breeding under his bed

A man posted a viral picture of one of the most venomous spiders that was under his bed and it won him a Wildlife Photographer of the Year award.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year, in a Twitter post, stated Gil Wizen was the winner in the Urban Wildlife category with his spider picture.

“Gil Wizen is the winner with this incredible Brazilian wandering spider,” the social media post read. “After noticing tiny spiders all over his bedroom, Gil looked under his bed. There, guarding its brood, was one of the world’s most venomous spiders.”

Next up is the Urban Wildlife category. Gil Wizen @wizentrop is the winner with this incredible Brazilian wandering spider.

After noticing tiny spiders all over his bedroom, Gil looked under his bed. There, guarding its brood, was one of the world’s most venomous spiders. #WPY57 pic.twitter.com/oFtDxgAO1v — Wildlife Photographer of the Year (@NHM_WPY) October 12, 2021



Wizen, in a blog, wrote that he came across thousands of spiderlings under his bed and the biggest ‘non-tarantula’ spider were beside them.

“Not only there were literally thousands of spiderlings under the bed, right beside them rested one of the biggest ‘non-tarantula’ spiders I have ever seen. Its body length was 45mm but with its leg span it could easily cover my hand,” Wizen stated.

According to Live Science, the reason for them being called wandering spiders is that because they roam on forest floors at night to ambush and directly attacking their prey. Unlike common spiders, it does not build webs.

The spirant’s variant hide underneath logs or in crevices before coming out at night for hunting. It kills other spiders as well.

