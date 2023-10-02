Watch: 4-year-old dies after opening supermarket fridge for chocolate

In a heart-wrenching video that went viral on the internet, a 4-year-old child was died after opening a supermarket refrigerator for chocolate.
The incident occurred in the Indian state of Telangana, where a four-year-old child was electrocuted to death while trying to open the refrigerator for chocolate at N supermarket.
The CCTV camera footage shows, the child trying to open the fridge when she was electrocuted and remained stuck to the appliance for a few seconds before the father finished taking something out from the fridge beside the one that shocked the child. The child reportedly died on the spot.
సూపర్ మార్కెట్లో చాక్లెట్ కోసం ఫ్రిడ్జ్ ఓపెన్ చేయబోతే షాక్ కొట్టి చిన్నారి మృతి
నిజామాబాద్ – నందిపేట్లోని నవీపేటకు చెందిన రాజశేఖర్ తన కూతురు రుషిత (4)తో కలిసి N సూపర్ మార్కెట్ వెళ్ళగా ఫ్రిడ్జ్ షాక్ కొట్టి చిన్నారి రుషిత ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయింది.
చిన్నారి చాక్లెట్ కోసం ఫ్రిడ్జ్… pic.twitter.com/XAgbB8NdoO
— Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) October 2, 2023
In a separate incident, a 14-year-old boy died after falling from a free-fall amusement park ride, taller than the Statue of Liberty along a busy street in the United States.
The incident occurred at the amusement park at heart of Orlando’s tourist district as officials responded to a call at the Orlando Free Fall ride.
Read more: 13-year-old girl dies after jumping from Hyderabad school building
The teen was identified as Tyre Sampson, who was visiting central Florida from Missouri with a friend’s family and a man who witnessed what happened told emergency officials that Sampson seemed to slip out of his seat when the ride braked as it approached the bottom.