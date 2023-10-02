Watch: 4-year-old dies after opening supermarket fridge for chocolate

In a heart-wrenching video that went viral on the internet, a 4-year-old child was died after opening a supermarket refrigerator for chocolate.

The incident occurred in the Indian state of Telangana, where a four-year-old child was electrocuted to death while trying to open the refrigerator for chocolate at N supermarket.

The CCTV camera footage shows, the child trying to open the fridge when she was electrocuted and remained stuck to the appliance for a few seconds before the father finished taking something out from the fridge beside the one that shocked the child. The child reportedly died on the spot.

In a separate incident, a 14-year-old boy died after falling from a free-fall amusement park ride, taller than the Statue of Liberty along a busy street in the United States.

The incident occurred at the amusement park at heart of Orlando’s tourist district as officials responded to a call at the Orlando Free Fall ride.

The teen was identified as Tyre Sampson, who was visiting central Florida from Missouri with a friend’s family and a man who witnessed what happened told emergency officials that Sampson seemed to slip out of his seat when the ride braked as it approached the bottom.