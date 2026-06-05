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Video: Two killed in aerial firing during PML-N rally in Gilgit-Baltistan

  • By Masood Ahmed
    • -
  • Jun 05, 2026
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Video: Two killed in aerial firing during PML-N rally in Gilgit-Baltistan
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