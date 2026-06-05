GILGIT-BALTISTAN: At least two people were killed and two others injured following a firing incident during a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) election rally in the Tangir area of Gilgit-Baltistan, police said.

The incident occurred during an election campaign rally for the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elections. The video of the incident went viral on the internet.

According to police, a child died on the spot after being struck by a bullet, while three other people sustained serious injuries.

One of the injured later succumbed to his wounds while undergoing treatment at a hospital, raising the death toll to two.

Initial investigations suggest that the incident occurred during aerial firing at the rally. Police said an AK-47 (Kalashnikov) slipped from the hands of a rally participant, causing bullets to be fired toward the crowd.

Local police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched an investigation into the incident.

Following the tragedy, authorities imposed Section 144 in the district and banned the display of weapons to maintain law and order during the election campaign.

Gilgit-Baltistan Home Secretary, Faisal Ahsan Pirzada, said that the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and the District Police Officer (DPO) had been directed to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident. He added that security measures for the ongoing election campaign had also been strengthened.

403 candidates in the race as Gilgit-Baltistan heads to polls

Meanwhile, preparations for the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elections have been finalized, with polling scheduled to take place on Sunday.

According to election authorities, voting will be held across 10 districts in the region’s three divisions. A total of 403 candidates are contesting elections in 24 constituencies, including 272 independent candidates and 131 candidates representing various political parties.