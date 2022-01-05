Viral video: Baraat showered with dollars, pounds in Sialkot

SIALKOT: A village in Punjab’s Sialkot witnessed a quintessential lavish wedding with foreign currency notes, including dollars and pounds, rained on guests.

A video of the money being showered on Baraat (wedding procession) has gone viral on social media.

Currency notes showered at wedding from helicopter, video goes viral

Aside from foreign currency notes, expensive mobile phones and woolen shawls were also reportedly showered on the guests.



At a unique wedding ceremony in Mandi Bahauddin in March last year, a helicopter was used to shower the guests with currency notes. A video clip showed currency notes being showered down on a wedding procession from a helicopter.

Dollars showered on ‘barat’ in Gujranwala, video goes viral

The brothers of the groom, who had come from abroad to celebrate their brother’s wedding, had specially arranged for a helicopter to shower currency notes and flowers on the ‘barat’ guests.

