Viral video: Barber slaps man for hilarious reason during haircut

A hilarious video of a barber slapping a man for fooling him during a haircut has gone viral on social media.

The hilarious video was shared on Instagram by a meme page and has so far garnered more than 30,000 views.

The video shows a barber wrapping a sheet around a customer’s neck who came to his salon for a haircut. A customer could be seen sitting beside him, waiting for his turn to get a haircut while another one recorded the video of the barber beginning to give a haircut to the man.

The man has his head wrapped in a scarf and when the barber open the scarf he notices that the man is bald.

The barber gets angry and gives a tight slap to the bald man for wasting his time. He then kicks him out of the salon and moves on to the other customer.

