Bilal Saeed tosses mic during concert; video goes viral!

Inspired by American rappers Cardi B and 50 Cent? Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed tossed his mic in the audience during a recent concert.

Pakistani musician Bilal Saeed made headlines on Thursday after a video of him from a recent concert at a college surfaced on social media.

The ‘Baari’ singer was performing at a youth fest of the Punjab Group of Colleges when the incident took place. He hurled the mic towards the miscreant and left the stage right after.

It is yet to be known what led to such a reaction from the celebrity.

The widely circulated clip has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, where a number of netizens believe it was the most appropriate reaction by the singer towards a miscreant. However, there was a particular section of keyboard warriors who dubbed him ‘rude’ for the action.

One of them wrote on X, “Bilal Saeed has to be one of the rudest celebs in Pakistan. Why the hell is he throwing the mic like that without any reason?”

Defending Saeed for the same, a user replied, “He did absolutely right , high schools and college teachers should take motivation from him , that how to handle cringe and toxic ameer zaaday.”

“It’s really disrespectful to point a middle finger at an Artist while they’re trying to entertain you.That kind of behavior is not allowed & ruins the experience for everyone.If you’re not enjoying the performance, you can simply leave peaceful,” another opined.

Pertinent to note here that a similar incident earlier happened with singer Aima Baig at the PGC when she called out the concertgoer and asked organizers to remove the person from the audience.

