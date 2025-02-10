WATCH: First-ever daylight sighting of “Black Devil Fish”

In a viral video, marine photographer David Jara Boguna captured a rare sighting of the Black Devil fish near the ocean’s surface off the coast of Tenerife, Spain.

The viral video, shared on Instagram last week, has amazed researchers, as this could be the first-ever recorded sighting of the Black Devil fish in broad daylight.

Typically, the Black Devil fish is found in the ocean’s depths, ranging from 200 to 2,000 meters. However, in a surprising turn of events, the deep-sea predator appeared just 2 km from Tenerife’s (Spain) coast during a pelagic shark research campaign.

Boguna’s viral video has sparked curiosity among scientists, as the reason for the fish’s presence in shallow waters remains unknown.

Boguna speculated that the Black Devil fish might have surfaced due to illness, an upstream current, or while escaping a predator. The viral video continues to gain attention, leaving experts intrigued by this extraordinary sighting.

The black devil fish, a deep-sea anglerfish, is a fascinating yet eerie creature found in the dark depths of the ocean. Known for its jet-black skin and bioluminescent lure, this fish is an expert predator in the abyss, where light is scarce.

Its most striking feature is the glowing esca, an extension on its head that attracts unsuspecting prey. Unlike many other fish, the black devil has a massive mouth lined with sharp, needle-like teeth, allowing it to consume prey almost its own size.

Adapted to extreme pressures and cold temperatures, it thrives in deep waters where few species can survive.

The female is significantly larger than the male, who exists mainly to reproduce by fusing with her body.

This eerie yet efficient survival strategy ensures the species’ continuation. The devil fish remains one of the most mysterious and fearsome creatures lurking in the uncharted depths of the ocean.