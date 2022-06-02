Horrific video: Children narrowly escape from being hit by train

A horrific video in which children narrowly escaped from getting hit by a train after trespassing a rail bridge is going viral.

A foreign news agency reported that the scary incident took place in Toronto city of Canada on May 20.

The scary viral video was captured on a CCTV camera inside the train. The two children were running in front of the train.

One of them crossed to the other side of the track as the train came dangerously close. The third child moved to the right to avoid disaster.

⚠️ This heart-stopping video shows the dangers of walking on railways. Watch as young people come within a foot of serious injury or death while trespassing on a rail bridge in Toronto. Talk to your kids about rail safety. Resources here: https://t.co/X5uS2ewqui #MetrolinxFYI pic.twitter.com/R8P6dmDFdW — Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) May 30, 2022

The clip has more than 20,000 views with hundreds of likes and retweets. Here’s what netizens had to say about it.

Playing on tracks would indicate a lack of intelligence to begin with. — SlimJim (@SlimJimTDot) May 30, 2022

Educating people on the dangers. What else can they do? — just_joannabis 💚💨 🙃 (@JeLLo2775) May 30, 2022

Good candidates for Darwin awards — David Wilson (@jdavidwilson) May 30, 2022

Yeah, like ok kid, pick a side, left or right. Why are you trying to outrun the train? — Payday (@Payday30772450) May 31, 2022

Earlier, a mother and her two children narrowly avoided being hit by a train after their motorbike got stuck on a railway crossing.

The family attempted to ride the bike across the tracks but it appeared to get stuck.



As the three appear to spot an approaching train, they get off the bike with the mother struggling to drag the two-wheeler off the tracks. Her daughter runs over to help.

Seconds later, the two also flee to the side as the train gets closer, sweeping the bike away in its path.

