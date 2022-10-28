Viral video: Chinese kid reminds netizens of Gopi Bahu

A viral video of a Chinese toddler reminds netizens of Gopi Bahu from an Indian serial as she washed a Macbook with soap.

A video report from a local publication of the country is doing rounds on the internet, which sees a two-year-old Chinese girl, who decided to wash her father’s Macbook using liquid soap and water.

The toddler overheard her parents’ conversation at the breakfast table that the laptop is full of ‘rubbish’ and hence decided to come to the rescue.

“It’s because my husband complained at breakfast that there was too much rubbish on his computer, so our daughter decided to help clean it for him,” said the enraged mother who almost ‘died of anger’ after discovering the help of her child.

The video report was watched by thousands of Facebook users after being shared on the social platform and left netizens in fits.

Reacting to the hilarious clip, a social user joked, “Good dad who taught toddler how to clean up junk in his laptop so that it would turnout to become a new laptop,” while, a second comment read, “Faint…. Reminds me of that Bollywood movie…. Wife washes her husband’s laptop,” – a reference to the popular Gopi Bahu character from the Indian TV serial ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiyaa’.

