Viral video: Cobras fight for thin tree branch

A video showing a big bunch of cobras tangled up in each other on a thin tree branch in a forest has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘snake._.world’ and it has now received 18k views and 1,400 likes.

The clip shows cobras of several species, including king cobra and Indian cobra, climbing over each other, as if fighting to stay on the little branch. One of the snakes could be seen falling off the branch while fighting.

Recently, a video of a King Cobra pulling out another big snake out of its hole and swallowing it has gone viral on social media and netizens are shocked to witness it.

The video posted to Instagram shows that the prey snake is trying its best to get freed out of the grip of the king cobra.

It is twisting and making other efforts to get rid of the Cobra, but in vain. Towards end of the clip we can see that the Cobra swallows the tail portion of the prey snake.

