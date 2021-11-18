Viral video shows crabs force closure of roads, bridges

A video of red crabs making their way onto streets, bridges, and other areas in Christmas Island of Australia has gone viral.

The 58-second viral video was shared by Reuters and it went viral on Twitter with at least 31,000 views and 326 likes.

Roads on Christmas Island were closed as thousands of red crabs emerged from the forest to begin their annual migration journey to the ocean on the island off the coast of Western Australia pic.twitter.com/zRvP2iCdC4 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 18, 2021

Millions of red crabs have flooded the roads on #Australia‘s Christmas Island pic.twitter.com/7360P41Iu9 — BreakinNewz (@BreakinNewz01) November 18, 2021

The locals and tourists in Christmas Island were baffled by the scene and it made the authorities closed down roads, parks, bridges and other public places.

Here’s how the social media users reacted.

The great migration — Parimal Das (@Parimaldas123) November 18, 2021

I’d take crabs over floods any day! — Doug Bowman (@doornumberdoug) November 18, 2021

The great Chistmas Crab Migration is my favorite holiday of the year. — David Williams (@davidelite10) November 18, 2021

An official of Parks Australia stated that the creature of the sea is found everywhere in the region during the migration season.

“With red crab migration in full swing on Christmas Island, the crabs are turning up everywhere, including at the door of an office block,” the spokesman was quoted saying in the report.

He added: “Our staff has been out managing traffic, raking them off roads, and providing updates to the community on road closures.”

