Disturbing Video: Crocodile bites zookeeper’s hand leaves internet in shock

In a disturbing video that went viral in no time a Crocodile bites zookeeper’s hand and leaves internet in shock.

In a terrifying incident, the reptile attacked a trainer at a zoo in Thailand, although not without provocation.

This startling incident occurred during one of live shows, leaving the audience, including children, frightened and screaming due to the harrowing visuals.

The surprising incident was recorded a man, who was visiting the Crocodile Farm with his wife and their two children.

The video footage revealed the zookeeper inserting his hand into the crocodile’s mouth and gradually pushing it further down its throat.

He persisted in gently urging the hand deeper, seemingly oblivious to the imminent attack. In a matter of moments, the crocodile abruptly closed its jaws, gripping the hand.

Though he managed to extricate his hand from the crocodile’s mouth, it was not without a struggle. The gruesome scene prompted the announcer to halt the music, and he was observed rapidly leaving the arena.

