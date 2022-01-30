Viral video: Erin Holland sings, dances on Ben Cutting’s birthday during PSL match

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) presenter Erin Holland has finally found a chance amid the COVID-19 restriction during the mega cricketing event to wish her husband Ben Cutting a very happy birthday during Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United match.

Tougher restrictions have been taken into effect for the PSL 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic as all players of the mega tournament were spending days in bio-secure bubbles.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) presenter Erin Holland has gotten the opportunity to wish a happy birthday to her husband, Ben Cutting of Peshawar Zalmi when she went to the ground to interview him.

The joyous moment was recorded on camera after she pleasantly asked Cutting if she is going to wish him on his birthday but without a present this time due to pandemic restrictions.

WATCH: Spectator’s dance on PSL 7 anthem goes viral

She later sang and danced to wish Ben Cutting a very happy birthday during the PSL match.

The video has gone viral on social media in a few hours after being posted on the PSL Facebook page. Netizens have also extended well wishes to the couple and especially the Australian cricketer Ben Cutting on his 35th birthday.

The video clip garnered 502k views so far and thousands of likes.

Comments