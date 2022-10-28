Viral video: Fire haircut goes wrong, man suffers severe injuries

A video has gone viral on the internet when a fire haircut went wrong, burning a man severely.

Lately, people have been opting for unique hairstyles. Daring techniques are used for these trending hairstyles.

One of these crazy hairstyling methods is the ‘fire haircut’ where the hairdresser applies flammable powder on the hair and sets it on fire. Then use scissors for a haircut while the hair is on fire.

This Indian man went for the fire Haircut but it went terribly wrong.

In the video, a hairdresser can be seen applying the inflammable powder on the man’s hair but couldn’t control the fire when the entire head caught fire.

The victim was then rushed to a nearby hospital. It was reported that the man suffered from severe burn injuries on his face, chest and neck.

Read more: VIRAL VIDEO: MAN SETS BIKE ON FIRE, DAMAGES POLICE POST

Earlier, a video of a food delivery man smashing the windows of a police post and setting his bike on fire is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed the man Nadeem breaking the window panes of the police post in the Khan Market area of India’s capital Delhi as a bike burned outside it. He was arrested for vandalizing the police station.

Comments