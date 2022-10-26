Viral video: Man sets bike on fire, damages police post

The video of a food delivery man smashing windows of police post and setting his bike on fire is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed the man Nadeem breaking the window panes of the police post in Khan Market area of India’s capital Delhi as a bike burned outside it. He was arrest for vandalizing the police station.

An Indian news agency reported that police had slapped Nadeem, who resides in Hauz Ran area, was for allegedly staring at a woman.

It infuriated Nadeem and he allegedly set his bike on fire under the influence of liquor.

Police claimed they reached the police station at 7:30AM IST after receiving information about a burning two-wheeler.

“Police team immediately reached the spot and found Nadeem under the influence of liquor… he was also very aggressive, however, the police team overpowered him,” a cop stated. “He had damaged the police post’s window panes on the three sides of the police post with bricks.

“He had even put his bike and standees of police ablaze.”

The suspect was arrested and sent to judicial custody. He is under investigation.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 436 (mischief by fire or any explosive substance), 285 (negligent conduct), 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 283 (causing danger, obstruction or, injury in any public way or line of navigation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and 3/4 prevention of Damage to Public Property Act was registered.

Sources said that the Nadeem had recently married but his marriage was not working well.

