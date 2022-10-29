Viral video: Firecrackers go off from moving car

A video has gone viral on the internet where firecrackers can be seen going off from the back of a moving car.

There is a ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali in several Indian states including Delhi but a video went viral on the internet where a moving car can be seen bursting Firecrackers placed on the boot.

#Watch: Crackers go off from the boot of a moving car in #Gurgaon; police launch probehttps://t.co/97MP3rb2V6 pic.twitter.com/1EfVelEZhe — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) October 28, 2022

The firecrackers were going off in the air from the moving car, with sparkles falling on cars behind.

The man driving the car seemed to be unbothered by the firecrackers.

The police managed to take the owner of the car into custody with the help of the viral video and CCTV footage.

