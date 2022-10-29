Saturday, October 29, 2022
Viral video: Firecrackers go off from moving car

A video has gone viral on the internet where firecrackers can be seen going off from the back of a moving car.

There is a ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali in several Indian states including Delhi but a video went viral on the internet where a moving car can be seen bursting Firecrackers placed on the boot.

The firecrackers were going off in the air from the moving car, with sparkles falling on cars behind.

The man driving the car seemed to be unbothered by the firecrackers.

The police managed to take the owner of the car into custody with the help of the viral video and CCTV footage.

Read more: VIRAL VIDEO: FIRE HAIRCUT GOES WRONG, MAN SUFFERS SEVERE INJURIES

Earlier, A video has gone viral on the internet when a fire haircut went wrong, burning a man severely.

Lately, people have been opting for unique hairstyles. Daring techniques are used for these trending hairstyles.

One of these crazy hairstyling methods is the ‘fire haircut’ where the hairdresser applies flammable powder on the hair and sets it on fire. Then use scissors for a haircut while the hair is on fire.

This Indian man went for the fire Haircut but it went terribly wrong.

