WATCH: Former member of assembly dies after being slapped by auto driver

A shocking viral video from Belagavi, India has surfaced, showing former Goa MLA Lavoo Suryaji Mamledar involved in an altercation with an auto-rickshaw driver just moments before his tragic death.

The viral video, captured near Srinivas Lodge, shows the heated argument that broke out after Mamledar’s car allegedly brushed against an auto-rickshaw in a narrow lane.

According to Indian police, the viral video shows the auto driver, identified as Mujahid Sanadi, slapping Mamledar during the dispute.

Moments later, as Mamledar was climbing the stairs of his lodge, he suddenly collapsed. The viral video has helped police track down the accused, who has since been arrested.

Doctors at a nearby hospital confirmed that Mamledar was brought in dead. His body has been sent for a postmortem to determine the exact cause of death.

DCP Jagadish Rohan stated that authorities are closely examining the viral video as part of their ongoing investigation.

The viral video of the incident has left many shocked, as Mamledar was a respected politician in India, he served his constituency from 2012 to 2017.

As the video continues to spread online, authorities are urging people to wait for official reports on the case.

Earlier, a woman in India claimed that claimed that her family members were assaulted by several riders of a delivery company which is yet to react to her claims.

The woman from Ghaziabad, India Mansi M, described the event in a LinkedIn post, claiming that the riders had shut her father and brother inside a Blinkit business and viciously beat them with rods and bats.

“I live in Sector-3, Rajinder Nagar, Ghaziabad, where a Blinkit store has recently opened on the ground floor of our residential building. What was once a peaceful community has now become a breeding ground for chaos, intimidation, and violence,” Mansi wrote.

“The ongoing situation at this Blinkit location has created serious risks to the safety and well-being of our entire community.”

Mansi M said her father tried to mediate a dispute between the delivery executives and the people of the society, which sparked the altercation. It became out of control rather than de-escalating.

“Yesterday, the tension reached a boiling point. A group of delivery executives harassed and verbally abused society members outside the store. My father, who was returning home from work, tried to intervene and defuse the situation but was met with a violent response,” she said.

“These individuals escalated the conflict, physically attacking my father, brother, and cousin. Thirty to forty delivery riders stormed into the store, locked the shutter, and proceeded to beat my family with bats and sticks, some of which were being sold on Blinkit’s platform.”

The woman said that they are now living in constant fear, knowing that something even worse ‘could happen’, as the staff continues to ‘threaten’ us.

“As a girl, if I ever asked them to not abuse themselves, they started abusing me and threatening me, especially as my family resides just above the Blinkit store,” she added.