Hailey Bieber aces ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ hook step; Netizens can’t keep calm!

The viral video of supermodel Hailey Bieber, perfecting a Bollywood hook step has taken the internet by storm.

A video of Hailey shaking a leg on the Bollywood classic ‘Kaho Naa Pyaaar Hai’ originally featuring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel is breaking the internet.

The clip, posted by Indian-Canadian YouTuber, Lilly Singh on the photo and video sharing application sees the beauties recreate the iconic hook step of the cult track while the former shot for her appearance at Hailey’s online show, ‘Who’s in my Bathroom?’ recently.

Sharing the clip on social media, Singh wrote, “When you make a new friend… but they’re also a stunning model.”

“PS: had a blast shooting your show and becoming your new fav Canadian.”

The clip began with Singh grooving to the number all by herself before the supermodel made the jaws drop with her entry. With over six million views and numerous hearts and comments, the video is now viral on social media and has netizens jumping with excitement.

Reacting to the video, an Instagrammer wrote, “My multiverse of madness. All i know is justin bieber now knows this song exists.”

Several social users also swamped the comments section of the Insta post with heart and fire emojis, while others were indebted to Singh for taking Indian art and culture to the global platform.

For the unversed, Hailey is married to Canadian pop star Justin Bieber. They tied the knot in 2018.

