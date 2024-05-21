Viral video: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal expecting their first child? 

Bollywood’s power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif triggered their first pregnancy rumours, as a video of the two from their London getaway surfaced on the internet.

After getting the first glimpse of Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone’s baby bump yesterday, as she stepped out to cast her vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, social users are now speculating that her contemporary Katrina Kaif is also expecting her first child with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal.

The couple is currently holidaying in London and celebrated the ‘Uri’ actor’s 36th birthday in the city earlier this week. However, the latest video of the couple, taking a stroll on Baker Street hand in hand has sparked pregnancy rumours.

The clip in the discussion, shared by a netizen on the social site X (previously termed Twitter), has netizens convinced with the walk and the oversized attire of the ‘Tiger 3’ actor, while Kaushal was by her side, guarding his better half throughout.

Reacting to the viral video, a social user commented, “I think she is pregnant 😍😍😍😍It’s not the big jacket but the way she walks,” while another reiterated, “She is walking as if she is pregnant.”

One more opined, “Katrina and her love to keep things private. She seems more pregnant than even deepika, meaning she will deliver ahead. Maybe she went to London to hide from paparazzi. She does look pregnant and that walking gait shows it.”

Notably, after much discreet romance, Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged vows on December 9, 2021, in a hush-hush affair, at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, India.