Viral video: Little boy climbs down ladder like a ninja

A funny video went viral across social media platforms in which a boy can be seen climbing down a ladder in an unconventional method.

The funny clip of the Indian boy, which has millions of likes from the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram, has millions of likes and counting.

The boy from India came down the ladder from the first story of his house. He reached the ground by using one of his knees and hands without any problem. He then walked away as nothing had happened. He was tended by someone.

“Isko Olympics ki taiyyari karwao (get him prepared for the Olympics)”, the caption read.

“Shabash beta bahut badhiya, bahut aageee jayega tu (Very good son, you have a long way ahead)” a user said while another commented that he is the next Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

Recently, a girl – who can climb walls with her hands and legs – caught social media by surprise. She was seen “crawling” on the wall without looking at it.

She started climbing after placing her arms and legs on the walls. She used sublime agility and skills to amaze us.

The clip wowed the users and was titled “Supergirl”. It gor millions of views on Twitter with hundreds of shares and thousands of likes.

