WATCH: This girl can climb walls like Spider Man

Spider-Man is one of the unique superheroes that we have seen. Its spider-like senses and powers for bringing justice make him so beloved among comic book and movie fans.

We have seen animals behave the way like spiders, especially cats due to their natural skills of climbing walls. But what happens if we see human beings having the same powers.

Recently, a video of a girl – who can climb walls with her hands and legs – has left us stunned. She is seen “crawling” on the wall without looking at it.

She begins her climb after placing her arms and legs on the walls. She uses sublime agility and skills to amaze us.

The clip was uploaded on Twitter and it wowed the users and was titled “Supergirl”. It has more than 126,600 views on the social media website with at least 524 retweets and 3,016 likes.

Spidergirl . wait. Wtf 😬 pic.twitter.com/yT9NTIPYpJ — Ffs OMG Vids 🔥📽 (@Ffs_OMG) September 15, 2021

The social media users went gaga over the girl’s sublime skills while some had even expressed interest in performing such a stunt. However, others have admitted to being creeped out by the clip.

There’s something slightly creepy about this video 😅😅😅 — Λέζλη (@tigerlilivoss) September 16, 2021

Better skills than level 999 on minecraft 👍 — Evers (@londondandy1) September 16, 2021

Spider-Girl indeed — TheLegendarySoldier (@FrantzJeanPierr) September 16, 2021

I think I’ve seen this movie. It’s the Conjuring, isn’t it? — Jimmy, No Relation™ (@HoorayBacon) September 15, 2021

How is this even possible?? pic.twitter.com/zF7PqrB2lF — Gus 🇦🇺 (@EchidnaParade) September 16, 2021

It is to be noted that video surfaced as Marvel’s new movie Spider-Man: No Way Home is releasing this year. There is a new game of the superhero named Spider-Man 2 coming to PlayStation 5 in 2023.