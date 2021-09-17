Friday, September 17, 2021
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

WATCH: This girl can climb walls like Spider Man

test

Spider-Man is one of the unique superheroes that we have seen. Its spider-like senses and powers for bringing justice make him so beloved among comic book and movie fans.

We have seen animals behave the way like spiders, especially cats due to their natural skills of climbing walls. But what happens if we see human beings having the same powers.

Recently, a video of a girl – who can climb walls with her hands and legs – has left us stunned. She is seen “crawling” on the wall without looking at it.

She begins her climb after placing her arms and legs on the walls. She uses sublime agility and skills to amaze us.

The clip was uploaded on Twitter and it wowed the users and was titled “Supergirl”. It has more than 126,600 views on the social media website with at least 524 retweets and 3,016 likes.

 

The social media users went gaga over the girl’s sublime skills while some had even expressed interest in performing such a stunt. However, others have admitted to being creeped out by the clip.

It is to be noted that video surfaced as Marvel’s new movie Spider-Man: No Way Home is releasing this year. There is a new game of the superhero named Spider-Man 2 coming to PlayStation 5 in 2023.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.