Viral video: Little girl brings snake to home, leaves everyone scared

In a video that went viral in no time, a little girl brought a snake home and left everyone scared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩_𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚_𝙖𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣❤️💯 (@f_l_addiction.official)

For some people, simply the idea of a holding snake in their snake would be enough to put them in a spin. However, a little girl was spotted fearlessly playing with a huge-sized snake.

The girl then hold the snake by the tail and drags it home where everyone was sitting on the floor. When the family saw the snake they got scared and left their minor children on the floor and tried to run away.

Watch: Viral video: Little girl plays with huge spiders

Earlier, a spine-chilling video of a little girl playing with a gigantic spider surfaced on social media, leaving people stunned. The girl in the video appeared completely unfazed by the spiders as they crept up and down her arm.

In the viral video, she can be seen enjoying the act instead of screaming in fright.

In a separate incident, a little girl was left heartbroken when she realized that her beloved cat was devoured by a huge snake that invaded her home in Thailand.

Sharing the details and photos on Facebook, Kanchi Nard said that their family cat went missing a few days back. The woman said that she and her daughter Gracia, couldn’t find their pet feline, Ho Jun, at their home.

After looking around for a while, the little girl didn’t find the pet but spotted a huge snake at the back of their house.