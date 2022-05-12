Viral video: Man challenges crocodile to rescue son’s hat

In a shocking video, a man is seen trying to rescue a hat of his son as a crocodile approaches to grab a fish near him.

The video shared on Instagram shows a fish being captured as a crocodile approaches to catch it. While following the fish trapped in a net, the crocodile could be seen crawling onto the concrete.

The video showed Scott Roscarel, the young man, leaping back as he realizes that even after manoeuvring the fish to dry land, the beast did not give up.

In doing so, he also accidentally kicks his hat close to the four-metre reptile, as the crocodile crawls onto the concrete.

Roscarel’s father then bravely goes to get the hat back, even though onlookers are heard screaming “let him have it”. In the end, the father and son duo won the fish and the hat as the crocodile retreated back into the water.

Some reports suggested that Roscarel wasn’t actually bothered about the hat. He even told his father that he had “15 at home, but I’ve got one father”.

Further, he told the media outlet that after a few barren days of fishing, he was delighted with his catch and the fact that his dad did not get any closer to the giant beast.

