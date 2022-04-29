Watch: Crocodile jumps onto a boat, terrifies fishing couple

A recent video of a big crocodile jumping onto a boat and terrifying a couple on their vacation has gone viral over social media.

The couple Kathryn Dyball and Cameron Bates captured the haunting moment and shared it over their YouTube channel named ‘Tides’. The incident took place when the couple was fishing on a 15-foot-long boat in northeastern Australia.

They captioned the video, “We dispatched our 4.6m tinny across the King Sound with 7 jerry cans and a bag, and then island-hopped our way through the Buccaneer Archipelago in the remote Kimberley. Fort gold, northern jewfish, mud crabs, coral trout, and even a naughty saltwater crocodile who tried to leap into our boat!”

They saw the crocodile swimming towards them from a distance as they were fishing.

The crocodile was chasing the couple’s fishing line, it swam around the boat for a while before surprising the couple by jumping onto the boat with its mouth wide open.

The video has gotten over 160,000 views on Facebook. The video also has over 4,800 reactions as well as over 1,000 comments.

Netizens expressed a variety of responses to the video.

One user wrote, “Lucky it was actually a little crocodile. A big male or nesting adult female and the footage would be in its belly.”

Another one said, “Pretty sure that’s a fresh water croc. They’re less dangerous than the saltie. Not saying they’re not bloody scary though!”

