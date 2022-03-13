Viral video: Man feeds thirsty snake with water

Snakes are considered scary, however, this video will make your day where a man is being seen feeding water to a thirsty serpent.

The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda and has now been widely circulated on social media.

“Summer is approaching. Your little drops can save someone’s life. Leave some water in your garden in a container for that can mean a choice between life & death for many animals,” the post read.

Summer is approaching. Your few drops can save someone’s life. Leave some water in your garden in a container for that can mean a choice between life & death for many animals🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZSIafE4OEr — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 9, 2022



The video shows a man carefully pouring water from a bottle on his palms and giving it to a thirsty snake. The snake calmly drinks the water.

Read More: VIRAL VIDEO: SNAKE BITES ANGRY LEOPARD, GETS IN SERIOUS TROUBLE

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 15,000 views and over 1,600 likes with netizens expressing surprise and fear over the entire episode.

“Act done under supervision of Experts. Do not try this at home,” wrote one user.

Comments