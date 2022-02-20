Sunday, February 20, 2022
Web Desk

Viral Video: Snake bites angry leopard, gets in serious trouble

A video of an encounter between a leopard and a small python has gone viral. Python can be seen biting the leopard’s leg in an attempt to save its life.

The video was shared one day ago by an Instagram account named wild_animals_creation. The viral video has already had thousands of views online.

In the video, a leopard drinking water from the river comes across a small snake. The leopard grabs the python in his teeth and tries to climb up the rocks behind him.

To save its life, the snake bites the leopard’s leg. The bite infuriates the leopard, after which he climbs up the rock, grabbing the python in his mouth.

