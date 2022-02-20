Viral video: Pilot shares cockpit view of plane as he lands in Storm Eunice

A pilot of Boeing 777 has shared terrifying footage from the cockpit of a plane showing an attempt to land during Storm Eunice. The video has gone viral now.
Storm Eunice, which brought with it winds gusting over 100mph, caused a trail of destruction across the United Kingdom. With trees uprooted and houses destroyed, experts believe this could be the worst Britain has seen in three decades
With bated breath, viewers watched the viral video showing the world’s largest twinjet aircraft trying to keep steady while making its way to the runway. Now, captain Khalifa Al-Thani, who was flying the Qatar plane, shared a view from inside.
“Storm Eunice Landing – Huge thanks to ‘Big Jet TV’ for the awesome coverage today and the exterior footage,” the pilot wrote sharing the terrifying video on Instagram.
The netizens are praising the pilot for such a safe landing during the storm as he remained calm and focused despite the noise of the strong wind.
Some people went to call him a man with nerves of steel.