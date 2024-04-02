Viral video: Man runs tractor over brother on land dispute

In a shocking incident, a man ran over a tractor over his brother on a land dispute in Uttar Pradesh, India.
According to reports, the incident took place in Tiwaya village of the district and the shocking act was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area.
A CCTV clip of the incident which has gone viral on social media platforms, shows the accused man, identified as Ramkumar, running over his brother with a tractor who is seen walking beside a small wall in the courtyard of his house.
Suddenly, a speeding tractor rushes towards the victim, Omkumar (65), crushing him under its massive wheels while also demolishing the brick wall in its wake, the video shows.
Omkumar sustained grievous injuries in the incident and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment where his condition remains critical. His wife was also injured while trying to save her husband and is receiving medical attention, the police.
A senior police official said there a was dispute over ancestral land between the two brothers which escalated, leading to a clash between them.