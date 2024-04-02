Viral video: Man runs tractor over brother on land dispute

In a shocking incident, a man ran over a tractor over his brother on a land dispute in Uttar Pradesh, India.

According to reports, the incident took place in Tiwaya village of the district and the shocking act was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area.

A CCTV clip of the incident which has gone viral on social media platforms, shows the accused man, identified as Ramkumar, running over his brother with a tractor who is seen walking beside a small wall in the courtyard of his house.

Suddenly, a speeding tractor rushes towards the victim, Omkumar (65), crushing him under its massive wheels while also demolishing the brick wall in its wake, the video shows.

(Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visuals. Viewer Discretion Advised)

Omkumar sustained grievous injuries in the incident and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment where his condition remains critical. His wife was also injured while trying to save her husband and is receiving medical attention, the police.

A senior police official said there a was dispute over ancestral land between the two brothers which escalated, leading to a clash between them.