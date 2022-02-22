Viral video: Man saves child from approaching truck

In what could be termed a heroic effort, a man was caught on camera rescuing a child seconds before a truck approached.

The video of the entire episode was shared on Reddit initially and later became viral on social media, prompting reactions from netizens who praised the man and the truck driver for applying emergency brakes.

The video shows an unsupervised toddler seen running towards a busy street.



A man who was witnessing the entire incident promptly acted and ran towards the child to save him from an approaching truck. Luckily, the child was saved and the truck stopped seconds before impact.

While responding to the viral video on social media, the netizens applauded both the truck driver and the man for their sharp response.

“Good job by the guy on motorbike too,” a user said while another one commented, “Impressive brakes on that truck and reaction from its driver.”

