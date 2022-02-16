VIRAL: Karachi man fights eight dacoits, foils robbery plan

A man from Karachi has set an example of bravery by fending off eight robbers and killing one of them on his own during a shooting in the Gulshan-e-Hadid Phase-II area.

The video, obtained by ARY News, sees the man going inside a house to take his position to open to take on the criminals. They came under fire after going inside the house.

The exchange of fire left one robber dead while the others ran for safety without him.

A brave old man foiled a snatching attempt in Karachi.

As per details, two suspects riding a motorcycle chased an old man and forced him to stop at Sector 5A in New Karachi.

Demonstrating great agility, the senior citizen dropped his motorbike on the accused, causing them to lose their balance. Even after retaliation, the robbers did not spare the life of the senior citizen and kept on trying to rob him.

The senior citizen after pushing the robbers took a stone and hurled it at them. The muggers were forced to flee the scene over the resistance of the old man.

It should be noted that street crimes are on the rise in Karachi and the government despite tall claims is failing to protect the lives and properties of the citizens of the metropolitan city.

