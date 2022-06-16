Viral video: Man selling cotton candy breaks down in middle of road

An emotional video of a man selling cotton candy breaking down in the middle of the road has gone viral as netizens termed the video extremely heartbreaking.

The video was shared on Instagram in May with a caption: “Just because someone’s struggle isn’t obvious on the outside, doesn’t mean they aren’t hurt on the inside.”

The video has since been viewed nearly 6 million times.

It shows an anonymous man standing on the road and wiping his tears. It looks like he sells cotton candy for a living. Now, what triggered his tears is not really not clear but the netizens gave varying comments to describe his feelings.

Netizens have supported and sympathized with the man saying that he was working hard to earn money.

Some netizens also appealed to help the man while another highlighted the gap in society where some people spend millions on tea and coffee while other do not have the money to buy basic necessities of life.

