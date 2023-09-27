Mushfiqur Rahim’s football skills go in vain

A video of Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim showcasing his football skills on the ground went viral on social media during the third one-day international against New Zealand at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday.

The visiting side New Zealand defeated Bangladesh in the third ODI to take the series as a booster ahead of the World Cup 2023.

This incident took place on the first delivery of the 16th over by Lockie Ferguson. Mushfiqur Rahim, in an effort to defend a short delivery, saw the ball rebound within the crease and ultimately ended up striking the stumps. Despite Mushfiqur Rahim’s best attempt to kick the ball away, he was unable to do so in time which resulted in his dismissal.

Mushfiqur Rahim’s Hilarious Dismissal Sets Internet On Fire#BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/YLtYs3ZPjC — BlueGreen Planet (@BluesWaltair) September 26, 2023

New Zealand gave themselves a perfect boost ahead of the World Cup by whitewashing Bangladesh in the three-match series 2-0, with a seven-wicket win in the final one-day international in Dhaka.

Read more: Babar Azam can set this World Cup on fire: Gautam Gambhir

Milne’s 4-34 restricted the hosts to 171 in 34.3 overs at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Will Young and Adam Milne starred with bat and ball respectively, with Young hitting 70 off 80 balls to guide New Zealand to 175-3.