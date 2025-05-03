Bull takes scooter for a spin in viral video

A viral video from India has taken the internet by storm, showing a stray bull attempting to ride a scooter in the city of Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

The viral video, widely shared on social platforms, captures the bull walking calmly behind a white scooter before suddenly taking a U-turn and placing its front legs on the vehicle then surprisingly pushing it forward a few feet.

In the viral video, a woman and a child in school uniform can be seen passing by the scene. Shocked by the bull’s unexpected behaviour, she quickly picked up the child and moved aside. By the time she turned back, the bull had already moved the scooter.

The viral video quickly gained attention, with thousands of social media users reacting with disbelief and humour. Many people posted witty comments.

One user wrote, “Heavy driver!” while another joked, “What should we call the scooter owner, not a thief!” A third comment read, “This is Dhoom with horns,” and someone else said, “The bull took a test drive; maybe he’s planning to buy it.”

This viral video has not only amused the internet but has also sparked a wave of memes and jokes, as people continue to share it across platforms.

Without a doubt, this viral video is one of the most talked-about clips of the week from India.

Earlier, a similar viral incident involving an animal occurred at the Naduvattam Police Station in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district, when a leopard casually entered the premises while an officer was on duty.

The short viral video shows that a leopard enters through an open door, fleetingly discovering the station before turning around and leaving.

The on-duty police officer, visibly frightened, remained hidden until the animal departed. Once the leopard was gone, the officer cautiously peeped outside before securing the door.

Tamil Nadu’s Additional Chief Secretary for Forests, Supriya Sahu, confirmed that the viral footage was authentic, stating that the leopard didn’t harm anyone and left.