Student skips exam to save friend’s lfe, viral video Wins Hearts Online

In a touching moment that’s now captured global attention, a student in eastern China left his important exam to save the life of a classmate and the viral video of the rescue is melting hearts online.

On 10 May, 18-year-old Jiang Xiaopeng from Shandong province was on his way to take an exam with his classmate. While in the vehicle, his friend suddenly suffered a heart attack and lost consciousness.

Without hesitation, Jiang performed CPR on his classmate and instructed the driver to head straight to the hospital. The viral video shows the urgency of the situation as the student remained calm and took charge.

With help from traffic police, the vehicle reached the hospital in just 7 minutes. Doctors were able to revive the young man’s heartbeat after emergency treatment, despite his heart stopping for nearly 30 minutes.

This incredible moment was captured and has since become a viral video on Chinese social media.

Once Jiang was sure his classmate was stable, he reported the incident to the school and rushed to the exam hall.

Unfortunately, he arrived too late and missed the test. However, in the now viral video interview shared widely online, Jiang said he had no regrets.

“For me, my classmate’s life was more important than the exam. I can always retake the test,” he said in the viral video, which is now being praised by people around the world.

Read More: Cleveland teen’s heroic rescuing mother, children goes Viral

The viral video has sparked praise for Jiang’s bravery and humanity, with many saying he set an example of true friendship and selflessness.

His actions have turned him into an internet hero, with thousands sharing the viral video and expressing admiration for his quick thinking.

Earlier, a viral footage saved the daring actions of 16-year-old Tyler Sowden, who rescued a mother and her two children from a burning home.

The dramatic rescue took place in Cleveland when Tyler Sowden heard sobbing and saw smoke coming from a neighbouring house. Without reluctance, he took a ladder and reached the scene.

The mother with her children was stuck on the roof as flames had overcome their home. Viral video shows Sowden sensibly guiding them down the ladder while passersby held it steady.

A few moments later, firefighters reached, but the blaze had already reached the roof. A third child managed to escape by jumping from the backyard.