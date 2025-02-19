WATCH: The moment a woman powerlifter loses her life during training

A viral video is circulating on social media, showing the moment 17-year-old powerlifter Yashtika Acharya from India died while practicing.

Yashtika Acharya was Junior National Games gold medalist powerlifter, from India.

The viral video captures the moment a 270kg rod fell on her neck during practice in a gym, resulting in her untimely death.

According to Indian police, Yashtika’s neck was broken when the barbell fell on her.

She was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead shortly after. The trainer, who was overseeing the lift, also suffered minor injuries.

The viral video of the incident has been widely shared online, though it contains disturbing content, so viewer discretion is advised.

Despite the viral video making headlines, Yashtika’s family has not filed any official complaint. The body was handed over to the family for funeral arrangements after the post-mortem.

Powerlifting, which includes squats, bench presses, and deadlifts, is a strength-based sport, but it is not part of the Olympic Games.

Yashtika had achieved significant milestones in her short career, and her death has caused an outpouring of grief in the sports community.

The viral video continues to spread, raising awareness about the risks of extreme weightlifting.

