Viral video: Python uses fascinating technique to climb tree

A video of a huge python using a fascinating technique to climb a tree is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed the huge python coiling around a thick tree bark after wrapping itself around it. It lifted its head up and kept using his technique till it successfully climbed the tree.

An Indian news agency reported that it was a reticulated python which is one of the most dangerous snakes and longest reptiles in the world.

Moreover, it can grow between 4.9 to 21.3 ft and weight upto 75 kg.

There are countless videos of deadly snakes that terrify the viewers.

A recent video of a huge snake emerging in a river out of nowhere, terrified people in the river as well as netizens. The video has gone viral over social media.

In the video, shared over the Instagram account wildictic, a few can be seen swimming and in a beautiful river stream with crystal blue water. Panic broke out among the tourists when a huge snake emerged into the river out of nowhere and started chasing a boy.

The boy left the water immediately and started filming the huge snake.

