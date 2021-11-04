Viral video: Rain lashes on just one vehicle in Indonesia

A bizarre video seeing rain lashing down on just a vehicle in Indonesia has gone viral on social media.

A foreign news agency reported that the incident happened at a parking lot located in West Java on Monday.

A witness named Uryan Riana, describing the incident, said that he first thought of it as a prank.

Its raining…on only one car😁 A common sight in Bogor, Indonesia, nicknamed “The City of Rain”. I actually have a video from there somewhere on my hard drive of heavy rain pouring on one side of the road while people are standing on the other side washing their hands. pic.twitter.com/qHjkWjuN32 — UncleRandom (@Random_Uncle_UK) November 1, 2021

“At first, I thought someone was playing with water above the hotel,” he said as quoted in the report. “But when I looked up, the water was actually falling from the sky. It was raining.”

He was baffled to see the sight and captured the strange incident on his camera.

“It just so happened that I was in the parking lot at that time. I immediately took my cellphone and took a video of the rain,” he said.

It is not the first time that such an incident has taken place in the island country. In 2017, rain poured down on a single house located in South Jakarta.

Indonesia and its surrounding countries undergo monsoon season at this time of the year.

