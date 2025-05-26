web analytics
Viral video: Rains damage Delhi airport, terminal roof collapses

A portion of the roof at Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi collapsed early Sunday following intense thunderstorms and heavy rainfall that lashed the national capital. 

The incident gained widespread attention after videos circulated on social media showing a section of the terminal roof collapsing due to water pressure.

Footage revealed that a significant portion of the external canopy at the T1 arrival forecourt gave way, with water gushing down in torrents and the roof material collapsing onto the pavement.

In a statement, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) acknowledged the situation, attributing the collapse to an intense and sudden thunderstorm that led to temporary flooding in the vicinity of the airport.

“The tensile fabric at the Terminal 1 Arrival forecourt adjusted under the pressure, aiding water dispersal,” a DIAL spokesperson told ANI.

“There was no structural compromise to the terminal or any impact on internal operations.”

DIAL further stated that airport ground teams acted promptly, restoring normalcy with minimal disruption to flight operations and ensuring passenger safety.

Authorities continue to monitor the infrastructure and are expected to conduct a detailed inspection of the affected area.

