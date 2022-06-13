Viral video shows lion crossing crocodile-infested water stream

A viral video of a lion crossing a crocodile-infested water stream has won the hearts of the netizens who were amazed at the bravery of the predator saying that it gives us the message to never give up in life.

According to the information provided in the video, the incident took place in Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya. It shows a lion stranded on top of a hippopotamus carcass surrounded by more than 40 crocodiles.

The viral video shows the lion jumping in the water-filled with crocodiles and then moving fast between them to cross the water stream safely. The act was also cheered by the passers-by who witnessed the entire heart-stopping episode.

In another video, a crocodile could be seen fighting three lions for his life at once is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video sees the crocodile confronted by a predator. Soon, two lionesses join the fray to devour the croc.

However, the crocodile was not giving up that easily as it put on a commendable fight against the three cats. The video ends with the crocodile and the lions still going at each other.

