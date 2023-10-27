Viral video: Five stray dogs ambush postman

A video of stray dogs attacking a postman on a street in Mumbai, India is going viral on social media platforms.

The incident occurred in Mumbai’s Powai area, earlier this month, where a group of stray dogs attacked a postman on his routine delivery route.

The viral video showcased approximately five dogs encircling the postman and launching an aggressive attack on him.

Fortunately, the swift and courageous response of a vigilant security guard nearby averted a potentially grave situation.

Using his presence of mind and quick reflexes, the security guard managed to shoo the ferocious dogs away, preventing any further harm to the postal worker.

This is not the first time that such an attack by stray dogs has been witnessed. Earlier, a newborn was dragged away and killed by a dog in India.

This tragic incident was followed by the news of a five-year-old girl dying in India’s Chhattisgarh state after being attacked by stray dogs. The incident sent shock waves in the area.

These incidents have created a sense of fear and panic among people as the problem of street dogs in India is increasing.