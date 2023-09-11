Watch: Thief steals tractor after it runs him over

27.9 C
In a shocking video that went viral on the internet, a thief stole a tractor after it ran over him.

The incident happened in the Indian state of Gujarat where a thief was run over by a tractor that he was trying to steal from a showroom.

The CCTV footage shows the thief stealing the tractor and he was run over by the tractor which he was trying to steal.

The thief who entered the compound tried to start a tractor that was parked inside the compound. After trying for some time, the tractor starts. However, the thief who can be seen standing next to the tractor was run over by one of the huge tyres of the tractor.

The tractor came into motion automatically and the thief was run over by it. He got up after being run over by the tractor and continues with the theft and drove away with the tractor and left the compound.

The tractor was recovered after five days of the incident. There are reports that the tractor was recovered from about 400 kilometres away from the showroom. The robber has not been arrested yet. Further investigation is underway.

Read more: Couple steals plants from expressway, video goes viral

Earlier in a bizarre video of a couple from India stealing plants on an expressway went viral on social media.

The viral video showed the couple parking their vehicle on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. They exited the vehicle and started stealing plants planted on the road. The couple drove away with nine to eleven pots as seen in the viral clip.

