Viral video: Tiger bites woman’s hand after she tries to pet him

A woman was badly injured after she put her hand in a tiger’s enclosure to pet him.

The viral video showed the woman taking her hand inside the cage while the tiger was already inside. The tiger came close to the woman and was trying to grab her bag.

The woman thought that the tiger might be friendly so the moment she took her hand inside the cage, the tiger attacked her hand.

Suddenly, the woman started screaming out of fear and pain as the tiger kept on chewing her hand.

In the next video, blood can be seen on the ground near the tiger cage. It’s not sure whether the tiger ate her entire hand or not.

